Experts lean more into Warriors bounce-back than further tumble
In the following two years since winning a championship in 2022, the Golden State Warriors have finished sixth and then tenth in the NBA's Western Conference. The big question now is, can they arrest the slide in 2024-25?
Having failed to acquire a second legitimate All-Star this offseason, the Warriors will be banking on internal development from their young players, and of course, the sustained excellence of 36-year-old franchise superstar Stephen Curry.
ESPN experts believe the Golden State Warriors are more likely to ascend back up the Western Conference than take another tumble
Projections on Golden State's chances next season are wide-ranging. There's optimism that the team is better following their offseason moves, but there's also an element of dejection after failing to do more by surrounding Curry with another All-Star level talent like Paul George or Lauri Markkanen.
Fortunately for Warrior fans, the team does appear well-placed to rise back up the standings according to ESPN's group of experts. Asked which of the 30 teams will take a major leap next season, Golden State received the third-most votes behind the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.
Ironically, these results may actually make things more challenging given the Grizzlies and Spurs, like the Warriors, are also looking to jump up from outside the playoff picture in the West. Another conference rival, the Phoenix Suns, also ranked fourth in voting.
However, the chances of Golden State, Memphis and San Antonio rising may be aided by the expected fall of others in the West. Both Los Angeles team received the most votes for teams predicted to tumble next season, with the Lakers getting a massive 43% of the first-place votes.
Not all the experts are aligned in thinking the Warriors and Suns will see a jump though, with both franchises tying seventh in votes for teams that will tumble. Phoenix's perilous position is also defined by the fact Kevin Durant received votes for who the next superstar to request a trade will be.
The Warriors are set to begin their 2024-25 campaign in Portland against the Trail Blazers on October 23, with their first home game at Chase Center coming on October 27 against the Clippers.