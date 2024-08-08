Failed Lauri Markkanen pursuit reportedly saves former All-Star's Warriors career
As the dust settles on Lauri Markkanen trade discussions after the 27-year-old officially extended his contract on Wednesday, the futures of a number of Golden State Warriors players are more certain than they had been in previous weeks.
The likes of young wing Moses Moody, along with veterans Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, could have been involved in a Markkanen trade, and so too All-Rookie First Team member Brandin Podziemski had the Warriors proved willing to put him on the table.
Andrew Wiggins career at the Golden State Warriors may have been saved by the franchise's inability to trade for Lauri Markkanen
While it's unlikely that Andrew Wiggins would have been involved in a Markkanen deal, the 2022 All-Star is nonetheless another player whose tenure in Golden State appears far more stable following Markkanen's extension.
Had the Warriors acquired Markkanen via trade, they would have almost assuredly offered a maximum contract extension to the seven-foot forward in free agency next offseason. Combine that with Jonathan Kuminga's extension eligibility and things would have gotten expensive quickly for Golden State just 12 months after resetting their financial situation as they have this offseason.
As The Athletic's Tim Kawakami outlined on the last episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, Wiggins would have likely been the sacrificial piece moved out to accomodate new deals for Markkanen and Kuminga.
“I think, I wrote this, I had heard this. If the Warriors had acquired Markkanen, if they had, Andrew Wiggins was probably going to be gone pretty soon," Kawakami said on the podcast.
Having been a constant name in trade rumors dating back to before February's mid-season deadline, Wiggins has earned another reprieve that will very likely see him remain on Golden State's roster entering next season.
Not only that, but a bounce-back season for the Canadian shapes as one of the most important and crucial pieces to the Warriors chances of returning to the playoffs in 2025. Coming off a career-worst year that even saw him pushed back to the bench mid-season, significant individual improvement from Wiggins, along with talented youngsters in Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga, appears like the key area for team growth after Golden State have failed to land a second star this offseason.