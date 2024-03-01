Fans irate at Golden State Warriors legend for controversial Stephen Curry take
Golden State Warriors' fans have been left disappointed at franchise legend Andre Iguodala after a recent controversial take from the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.
On an episode of The Ringer's Ryen Russillo Podcast, the 19-year NBA veteran was asked which player he would be most scared of with the scores tied late in a playoff game. His answer certainly didn't sit well with Warrior fans...
Andre Iguodala says he would take Kyrie Irving over long-time Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry for a last second shot
Iguodala responded with Kyrie Irving, claiming "it's not even close" when it comes to a last second, game-winning shot. The answer even drew surprise from Russillo, with the 40-year-old explaining his decision to pick Irving over former teammate and good friend Stephen Curry.
"Because I mean with Steph, I think he's shown, at least proven to teams that you can double him and if you could just try to get the ball out of his hands, then I guess that's the way to combat him. But with Kyrie he's just so good...you can't get the ball out of his hands."- Andre Iguodala
Golden State fans certainly vented their annoyance on social media, with Iguodala having long-been one of Curry's biggest supporters. During the 2019 NBA Finals, the four-time champion stated that he was trying to do whatever it takes to protect his legacy.
His choice of Irving over the Warriors' superstar certainly doesn't seem to align with that 2019 statement, although, in fairness, Iguodala and Golden State were on the receiving end of Irving's famous go-ahead three-pointer in the fourth-quarter of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Iguodala's response also comes as Curry is a strong favorite for the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year this season. The 35-year-old easily leads the league in clutch points, which includes his remarkable game-winning three against the Phoenix Suns last month.
Iguodala was in attendance for the Warriors' 110-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday, with he and Curry seen embracing before the two-time MVP dropped a game-high 31 points in the 11-point win.