Fans lose their minds as veteran forward leads astonishing Warriors' barrage vs. Lakers
Entering Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors' veteran Draymond Green hadn't hit five threes in a game since 2017. Yet in an astonishing first-half that had to be seen to be believed, Green went 5-of-5 from beyond the arc as the visitors kept their hopes of the Western Conference's eighth-seed alive.
Green's perfect shooting was part of 15 Warrior threes in the first-half, helping them to 71 points and an 11-point lead over a Laker outfit missing star big man Anthony Davis. The hosts made a push and got within five in the third-quarter, but they were unable to stop Golden State's extraordinary three-point barrage.
The Golden State Warriors nailed a season-high 26 three-pointers in a comfortable 134-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday
Green didn't add to his 15 first-half points, yet his teammates continued the hot shooting with fellow veterans Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combining for 50 points on 11-of-16 from beyond the arc.
The Warriors made a season-high 26 threes on 41 attempts (63.9%), with bench duo Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II combining to go 5-of-6 from deep. The Lakers did well to make it a game for as long as they did, but it simply wasn't there night as the Warriors inched to within half a game of the ninth-seed.
Nothing signified the Lakers' misfortune more than Green's extraordinary first-half performance, with fans, analysts and even Reggie Miller on the broadcast losing their minds as the 34-year-old knocked down three after three.
While Green's shooting may have been the story, it was Thompson who led Golden State with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Curry almost quietly finished a perfect 6-of-6 from beyond the arc, shooting 7-of-9 overall to finish with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Andrew Wiggins also cashed in on the unbelievable efficiency, returning from a two-game absence to record 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 3-of-5 from three-point range.
Podziemski had 13 points and Chris Paul 11 points and nine assists, with the Warrior bench unit outscoring the Lakers reserves 45-20. In a sign of their urgency late in the season, Steve Kerr used a nine-man rotation with Moses Moody again stapled to the bench until garbage time.
LeBron James had a game-high 31 points on an efficient 14-of-22 shooting in over 35 minutes, but the Lakers were never going to overcome Golden State's 42-point advantage from the three-point line.
The Warriors night was made even brighter by the Oklahoma City Thunder's stunning comeback win over the Sacramento Kings, placing Golden State within one game of the eighth-seed with three games left for both teams.