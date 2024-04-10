Blue Man Hoop
Fansided

Fans lose their minds as veteran forward leads astonishing Warriors' barrage vs. Lakers

By Peter O'Keefe

Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors / Sam Hodde/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Entering Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors' veteran Draymond Green hadn't hit five threes in a game since 2017. Yet in an astonishing first-half that had to be seen to be believed, Green went 5-of-5 from beyond the arc as the visitors kept their hopes of the Western Conference's eighth-seed alive.

Green's perfect shooting was part of 15 Warrior threes in the first-half, helping them to 71 points and an 11-point lead over a Laker outfit missing star big man Anthony Davis. The hosts made a push and got within five in the third-quarter, but they were unable to stop Golden State's extraordinary three-point barrage.

The Golden State Warriors nailed a season-high 26 three-pointers in a comfortable 134-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday

Green didn't add to his 15 first-half points, yet his teammates continued the hot shooting with fellow veterans Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combining for 50 points on 11-of-16 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors made a season-high 26 threes on 41 attempts (63.9%), with bench duo Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II combining to go 5-of-6 from deep. The Lakers did well to make it a game for as long as they did, but it simply wasn't there night as the Warriors inched to within half a game of the ninth-seed.

Nothing signified the Lakers' misfortune more than Green's extraordinary first-half performance, with fans, analysts and even Reggie Miller on the broadcast losing their minds as the 34-year-old knocked down three after three.

While Green's shooting may have been the story, it was Thompson who led Golden State with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Curry almost quietly finished a perfect 6-of-6 from beyond the arc, shooting 7-of-9 overall to finish with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Andrew Wiggins also cashed in on the unbelievable efficiency, returning from a two-game absence to record 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Podziemski had 13 points and Chris Paul 11 points and nine assists, with the Warrior bench unit outscoring the Lakers reserves 45-20. In a sign of their urgency late in the season, Steve Kerr used a nine-man rotation with Moses Moody again stapled to the bench until garbage time.

LeBron James had a game-high 31 points on an efficient 14-of-22 shooting in over 35 minutes, but the Lakers were never going to overcome Golden State's 42-point advantage from the three-point line.

The Warriors night was made even brighter by the Oklahoma City Thunder's stunning comeback win over the Sacramento Kings, placing Golden State within one game of the eighth-seed with three games left for both teams.

manual

Home/Warriors News