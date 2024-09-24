Fans left perplexed by Warriors decision to waive Summer League standout
The Golden State Warriors have made a surprising roster move on the eve of training camp, having reportedly waived two-way contracted player Daeqwon Plowden according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Plowden was signed to the two-way deal in the middle of some exciting Summer League performances, yet has been waived less than a week before the Warriors jet off to Hawaii for training camp.
The Warriors decision to waive Daeqwon Plowden has left many fans perplexed
With 52nd overall Quinten Post long expected to occupy a two-way contract this season, there was always expected to be a move on Plowden or fellow two-way players Reece Beekman and Pat Spencer.
Yet Plowden was considered by many to be the most likely to retain his two-way contract, owing to an impressive Summer League campaign where his combination of size, athleticism and shooting not only stood out to fans, but clearly to the Golden State front office who sought to ensure he couldn't be stolen by rival teams.
The 26-year-old averaged 14.6 points and 4.4 rebounds across eight Summer League appearances, having shot 47% from the floor and 39.6% from three-point range. The decision to waive Plowden over Spencer or Beekman has come as a major shock, with many fans taking to social media to vent their frustration.
Both Spencer and Beekman were impacted by injury during Summer League, but the former returned over the final few games to average 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in four appearances. Beekman, on the other hand, was limited to just two games and averaged 7.5 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.5 assists.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic has now reported that Golden State have officially signed Post to a two-way contract, but states that the franchise "still intend to bring Plowden to camp to compete for a two-way spot."
That could prove one silver lining for fans as hopes of Plowden being on the opening night roster may not be dead and buried just yet. The disappointment of the Plowden news may be softened by the excitement surrounding Post, with many fans having been waiting for confirmation on what the front office's plans were for the intriguing seven-foot stretch center.
Post returned from injury himself to appear in the final two games of Summer League, averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.7 minutes per game. The 24-year-old shot 40% from three-point range across those two appearances, having shot 43.1% from beyond the arc in his final collegiate season.