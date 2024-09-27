Fans left puzzled by seemingly pessimistic comments from Warriors GM
After a solid but not spectacular offseason, most analysts predict the Golden State Warriors to once again sit around the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference this season.
Yet with a few valuable additions and perhaps larger than expected development from their handful of talented young players, perhaps the Warriors can push for a top six seed and a guaranteed playoff spot. That's what those within the franchise should be thinking, right?
Mike Dunleavy Jr. has hinted at the Warriors roster not being enough to reach championship contention
Instead, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has left fans puzzled with a seemingly pessimistic outlook on the state of the Golden State roster. It's well noted that the front office acknowledges the team needs to get better, having chased All-Star forwards Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this offseason. They don't try to make a franchise-altering move like that if they're content with what they already have.
But when asked about the trade discussions on Thursday, Dunleavy preached patience by stating, "there's no point in going all in to be slightly above average."
“We’re probably as impatient as you can be as a franchise right now given our time horizon. But there’s a fine line between impatience and undisciplined," Dunleavy added.
If Dunleavy and the Warriors are concerned with only being slightly above average following an all in major trade, then what does that say about where they think the team is currently? It seems the franchise genuinely believe they're better after their offseason moves, but are realistic enough to acknowledge it hasn't pushed them into championship contention.
Dunleavy's not wrong necessarily -- few think Golden State (as constructed) can make a deep playoff run this season. In fact it's a good thing that those in charge are being realistic, with NBA history littered with teams who pushed their chips in on the wrong player at the wrong time and had it backfire spectacularly.
The issue more lies with the fact the general manager openly appeared to hint at this roster not being good enough. Again, it's not wrong, but to say it publicly at what should be the most optimistic point of the season is a little perplexing.
New season. New roster. New opportunities. This is a time where sporting teams around the world would push endless possibilities to their fans. Instead the Warriors appear to be trying to temper expectations, which doesn't particularly work effectively when you've still got the greatest player in franchise history somewhere near his prime.