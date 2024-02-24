"Worst half of basketball I've ever seen" - Fans roast quality of Warriors low-scoring win over Hornets
The Golden State Warriors' meeting with the Charlotte Hornets hardly reached any great heights on Friday night, but the hosts still managed to continue their momentum with a 10th win in their last 12 games.
The Warriors scored an equal season-low 43 points in a rough first-half, yet led by 14 as the Hornets were held to a league-worst 29 points through the first 24 minutes. Both offenses found some rhythm in the second-half, but the 95-84 final score still reflected one from past decades.
The most notable moment of the game may have come in the final 15 seconds when the Hornets took exception to a Lester Quinones layup rather than taking a 24-second violation. The young Warrior guard was ejected in the ensuing altercation, as was Hornets forward Grant Williams.
The game was otherwise one not to be revisited, with both teams struggling to hit shots on the second night of a back-to-back. The defensive intensity had to be paid some credit, but that didn't excuse some woeful turnovers and wide-open missed threes that plagued the game.
Charlotte shot just 25% and racked up 12 turnovers in the first 24 minutes, while Golden State had 15 giveaways of their own in a hard-to-watch first-half. Such were the offensive struggles that the Warriors had more rebounds (31) than the Hornets did points (29) at the main interval, with some fans taking to X (Twitter) to roast what they believed was one of the worst halves in NBA history.
Golden State had no one score more than Stephen Curry's 15 points on the night, but they did have a further four in double-figures which included fellow starters Andrew Wiggins (14) and Brandin Podziemski (13), along with Klay Thompson (13) and the returning Gary Payton II (12) who had missed Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Steve Kerr went deep into his bench with 12 players seeing at least eight minutes of action. Draymond Green had 13 rebounds but was managed to less than 21 minutes of game-time, while Thompson played less than 22 minutes off the bench. Only Podziemski and Curry played more than 31 minutes in the 13-point win.
Jonathan Kuminga's long-running streak of double-figure scoring games came to and end, limited to just six points on 2-of-9 shooting. However, the third-year forward still contributed with seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks, while also finishing a +15 in the game which only trailed Green's +18.
Charlotte were kept to 36.4% shooting from the floor and 28.2% from beyond the arc, providing further proof of Golden State's improvement on that end. It may have been a forgettable game with little in the way of highlights, but it nonetheless kept the good times rolling for the Warriors with back-to-back wins following the All-Star break.
Golden State is now 29-26 through 55 games, with a positive night further aided by the Phoenix Suns' loss to the Houston Rockets. The Warriors will have a day off before hosting the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday.