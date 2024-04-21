Flipping former All-Stars would help fix major Golden State Warriors' issue
The Golden State Warriors' Play-In Tournament elimination on Tuesday was largely a summation of their season, with both reflecting the franchise's need for a second star alongside 36-year-old Stephen Curry.
With Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul no longer at an All-Star level, and with Jonathan Kuminga holding that measure of talent but still inexperienced, the Warriors are in a state of uncertainty that's not prioritizing the remainder of Curry's prime.
Trading Andrew Wiggins in a package for Dejounte Murray would help alleviate the Golden State Warriors' need for a secondary shot-creator
Curry tried his best in the second-half against the Kings, but he was grossly unsupported in the face of aggressive double-teams and blitzing employed by former Warrior assistant Mike Brown. Golden State didn't have another outlet to go through, proving an issue they'll need to rectify in the offseason according to NBA Insider Marc Stein.
"After all of his injury woe, Thompson remains a feared threat from the perimeter; both he and Curry, in truth, would benefit greatly from the presence of a shot-creator beside them who could ease their respective offensive burdens."- Marc Stein
Stein also reported that the Warriors' exploration of the trade market will start with possible returns for 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins, while he also provided an update on the situation of the league's other tenth-seed in the Atlanta Hawks.
The expectation is that the Hawks will attempt to trade one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray in the offseason, with the latter a potential player of interest for the Warriors given their need for the kind of shot creation Stein described.
Murray is about to start a four-year, $114 million contract -- a deal that almost perfectly aligns with that of Wiggins. The Warriors would assuredly need to add young or future assets to make a deal happen, but the framework could be in place for an interesting trade between both parties.
The 27-year-old Murray had 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the Hawks' Play-In Tournament loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, with the former Spur having averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 rebounds this season.
The Warriors may hold out hope of adding a perennial All-Star this offseason, but Murray nonetheless remains as a fascinating player to keep track of as the franchise seeks to upgrade their roster around Curry.