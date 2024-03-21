Former All-Star's huge game should only add to frustration for Warriors' fans
The Golden State Warriors took care of business at Chase Center on Wednesday night, recording a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies thanks to a well-rounded team display.
Despite Stephen Curry going for just 14 points in his 24 minutes, the Warriors racked up 137 points on 58% shooting from the floor and 48.7% from three-point range. Three players scored at least 22 points for Golden State, including Andrew Wiggins who responded from a quiet outing against the New York Knicks.
Andrew Wiggins' impressive display against the Memphis Grizzlies should only add frustration among Golden State Warriors' fans
Wiggins had seven points on 2-of-9 shooting in the seven-point loss on Monday, adding another poor game to his inconsistent form this season. Yet the 2022 All-Star quickly put that behind him, recording 22 points on an efficient 9-of-14 against the Grizzlies.
It was Wiggins' best scoring outing since January 30 against the Philadelphia 76ers, while his four made threes were the most he's had since December 17 in Portland. The Canadian also added 10 rebounds, three assists, a block, and was a +22 in a quality double-double performance.
It was the type of performance that proves Wiggins can still be a highly impactful two-way presence, and one that could help the Warriors to a deep playoff run that belies their current 10th-place standing in the Western Conference.
If anything Wiggins' production against the Grizzlies should grow frustration among Warrior fans, with the 29-year-old clearly remaining capable of being the player the Warriors need him to be. Unfortunately that hasn't come consistently enough, proving a driving force in Golden State's poor level so far this season.
Between Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors got elite production from their two forward spots on Wednesday. Kuminga had a team-high 26 points, shooting 12-of-17 from the floor while adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Wiggins desperately needs to add some consistency to his game, with Golden State unable to afford a mix of non-existent production with All-Star level numbers. His next test will come against the Indiana Pacers who visit Chase Center on Friday.