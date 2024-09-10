Former Finals rival could become intriguing Warriors trade target after latest report
The Golden State Warriors roster appears set heading into training camp at the start of October, but that doesn't mean a trade still couldn't materialize between now and then.
The Warriors have been active in the trade market this offseason, yet thus far their attempts have proved futile outside the sign-and-trade that sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks and brought back Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.
Could former NBA Finals rival Robert Williams III be a possible trade candidate for the Golden State Warriors?
One player who is generating trade buzz around the league is Robert Williams III, particularly after ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that the Portland Trail Blazers may be willing to part with the 26-year-old during a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast.
“A guy to watch who is very tradable is the 'Time Lord', one of the great nicknames in the whole NBA. Robert Williams coming back off of the injury," Windhorst said. "Obviously, he's a guy who's had repeated injury problems, but that's a guy who makes $13 million, who they may be willing to part with, who could go to a contender and be a significant piece.”
Williams was limited to just six games in his first year with the Trail Blazers, having been dealt by the Boston Celtics in the Jrue Holiday trade last offseason. The 6'9" big man has played just 41 total games since meeting Golden State in the 2022 NBA Finals, with that being one of only two seasons in his career where he's played more than 35 games.
Pending health, Williams is on a team-friendly deal with two years and $25.7 million remaining. But is that as valuable to the Warriors as it may be to other franchises, particularly a team like the New York Knicks who Windhorst already linked to Williams on NBA Today.
Golden State have a very similar player in Trayce Jackson-Davis who clearly hasn't shown as much as Williams -- a former defensive Second Team selection -- but who otherwise projects as a 22-28 minute center who's also 6'9" and can rebound, block shots and finish at the rim at a high rate. The 24-year-old is on an even more team-friendly contract with three years left at less than $7 million in total.
While the presence of Jackson-Davis may make Williams a little less valuable to the Warriors than other teams, the 26-year-old could still be an intriguing trade target if the franchise wants to lessen the burden on Draymond Green, and if they're apprehensive on Kevon Looney's ability to return to a rotation-calibre player next season.