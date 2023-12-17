Former Golden State Warriors' center beginning career revival despite historic losing streak
Former Golden State Warriors' center James Wiseman is beginning a career revival, with the former second overall pick having two of the better games of his career on Friday and Saturday.
After being moved from the Warriors to the Detroit Pistons at last season's trade deadline, Wiseman's career looked on the rocks after seven DNP's and less than 25 total minutes through the first 10 games of this season.
Former Golden State Warriors' center James Wiseman scored 37 points and had 19 rebounds over the Detroit Pistons' recent back-to-back
Things are going from bad to historical levels of disaster for the Pistons, with the franchise having now racked up 23-straight losses. However, Wiseman has been a rare positive over their last two games, taking advantage of an ankle injury to starting center Jalen Duren.
The seven-footer had 20 points and 13 rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, finishing a respectable -5 in the 32-point loss. Wiseman backed that up on Saturday with 17 points, six rebounds and a career-high five assists against the Milwaukee Bucks, though Detroit was hammered again in another 32-point defeat.
The 22-year-old's recent play has impressed Detroit fans on social media, and more importantly head coach Monty Williams who continues to come under scrutiny as the losing streak extends.
Friday's game was just the sixth 20-point game of Wiseman's career, with Saturday's performance just the third time he'd backed up a 20-piece with at least 15 points in the following game.
Saturday's game also marked Wiseman's 100th career game, a milestone a long time coming after he was once viewed as the future of the Golden State franchise. His tenure on the team was plagued by inconsistency, both in playing time, opportunity and on-court production.
Wiseman played 39 games in his rookie year before a season-ending knee injury that would also wipe out his entire 2021-22 season. He would then play 21 games with the Warriors last season before being traded in a four-team deal that saw the franchise reacquire Gary Payton II.
Wiseman will forever go down as one of the biggest busts in Golden State draft history, but that doesn't mean he can't revive his career in Detroit where winning is evidently not the number one priority. These last two games have been an improvement and display of what he's capable of.
