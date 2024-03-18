Former Golden State Warriors' General Manager shares one wish for legendary duo
Saturday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers saw the latest instalment of the much celebrated Stephen Curry v LeBron James rivalry.
While James did his best to drag his team over the line with 40 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, it was Curry and the Warriors who got the job done in a 128-121 win at Crypto.com Arena.
Curry and James may have combined for over 70 points on the night, but we couldn't get through another classic battle between the two faces of the league without the thought of them actually playing together.
Speaking on ESPN's pre-game broadcast, former Warrior GM and President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers shared his wish for the legendary duo to play a season on the same team.
"You know what I wish? I wish we could have seen (Curry and James) on the same team for one season. Because you know why? They're perfect complements to each other... LeBron is the point forward, one of the best passers ever, and Curry moving off the ball -- we're probably not going to get to see it."- Bob Myers
As it happens, the Warriors tried to make Myers' wish a reality when new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and owner Joe Lacob inquired on James' availability just before the Febraury 8 trade deadline.
Golden State were emphatically rejected by both the Lakers and James' management, but could re-inquire in the offseason where the 39-year-old could opt out of his $51.4 million player option for 2024-25.
While it remains something close to a pipe dream, Myers is absolutely correct in suggesting Curry and James' styles would complement each other incredibly. Curry is the greater shooter in league history, with James arguably the greatest downhill force the NBA has ever seen.
With there teams currently sitting in the ninth and 10th-seeds in the Western Conference, it appears likely that Curry and James will see each other again in the Play-In Tournament after facing off in the seven v. eight-seed game in 2021.