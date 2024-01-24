Former Golden State Warriors guard and NBA champion may be on the move again
After a blockbuster offseason trade between the teams in June, it's fair to say things haven't panned out too well for the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards since.
The Warriors acquired Chris Paul from the Wizards in the hope of boosting their championship aspirations, only to currently sit 12th in the Western Conference with the veteran point-guard currently sidelined by a fractured hand.
After being traded by the Golden State Warriors seven months ago, Jordan Poole could find himself on another new team before the trade deadline
The Wizards brought in Poole hoping that with a starting role and more control of the offense, he could put up numbers akin to an All-Star level player. Instead, the 24-year-old's numbers are down across the board, and he's shooting just 41.3% from the floor and 30.8% from three-point range.
Poole's play hasn't screamed staple of Washington's future, particularly given his addition has done nothing to prevent the team's current 7-35 record. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Poole is one of a number of players who could be moved by the Wizards before the February 8 trade deadline.
"The reality is there's one player that is off the table for the Wizards, and that's their top pick in last year's draft, Bilal Coulibaly."
For those wondering, under NBA rules the Warriors cannot move to re-acquire Poole until the completion of this season -- it's a fanciful idea regardless. Golden State may however have interest in Poole's teammate Kyle Kuzma, having been linked to the forward last week.
Despite many believing Poole would come in and be the key offensive engine for Washington, it's Kuzma who's taken increased responsibility following the offseason departures of former All-Star guard Bradley Beal and talented big man Kristaps Porzingis.
The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 22.2 points and 4.2 assists per game. Washington reportedly desire multiple future first-round picks for Kuzma, with a number of teams set to be interested before the deadline.
The chances of Poole getting moved are likely more remote, with his four-year, $128 million contract widely viewed as an overpay based on his production with the Wizards so far this season.
