Former Golden State Warriors' guard waived after offseason trade
The NBA career of former Golden State Warriors' guard Ryan Rollins is in jeopardy after the Washington Wizards revealed they were waiving the 21-year-old on Monday.
Rollins was perhaps the least notable piece to the Warriors' blockbuster trade during the offseason, with the former second-round pick moved alongside Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and a future draft pick for Chris Paul and 57th overall pick Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Having been waived by the Washington Wizards, it seems the Golden State Warriors won't regret trading former guard Ryan Rollins
Rollins was originally drafted by the Warriors with the 44th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The franchise had actually bought the pick off the Atlanta Hawks, suggesting they had high hopes for the young guard after two collegiate seasons at Toledo.
He would spend the majority of his rookie year with Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, before a fracture in his right foot required season-ending surgery in early February.
Rollins would play only 12 games for the Warriors, averaging 1.9 points, 1.0 rebound and 0.5 assists in 5.2 minutes, while shooting 35% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.
Despite heading to a franchise well and truly in rebuild mode, Rollins' opportunity was just as limited in Washington. He would average only 6.6 minutes in 10 outings for the Wizards, recording 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
News of Rollins waiving is continued proof that the offseason trade was a good one for Golden State, even if the addition of Paul has done nothing to rejuvenate their championship hopes. While the veteran point-guard has played well before his recent injury, the Warriors remain precariously placed with a 17-19 record.
After showing positive signs in 31 games with Golden State in his rookie season, Baldwin has too struggled for opportunity with the Wizards. The former first-round pick is averaging 5.8 minutes in nine appearances, putting up 1.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.