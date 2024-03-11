Former Golden State Warriors' pair involved in scuffle during old-school game
Former Golden State Warriors' players Donte DiVincenzo and Kelly Oubre Jr. have been involved in a scuffle during the fourth-quarter of Sunday's matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.
With four minutes left in a wildly low-scoring contest, DiVincenzo took exception to contact from Oubre on a drive. The 2021 champion grabbed onto his opponents legs, bringing Oubre to ground before players were forced to be separated.
DiVincenzo was assessed a technical foul for the incident, as was Knicks' teammate Isaiah Hartenstein and 76ers' center Paul Reed for their part in the ensuing altercation.
It was that type of game between the two teams, one that was reminiscent of decades past as both offenses crawled along to mediocre scores. In the end it was Philadelphia who got the job done on the road, winning 79-73 in the first game since 2016 where both teams have scored under 80 points.
Oubre and DiVincenzo were each a major part of the action, though they weren't immune to the shooting struggles of almost every player on the floor. Oubre, who played one season with the Warriors in 2021-22, had a team-high 18 points for the 76ers but shot just 6-of-19 from the floor and 0-of-3 from three-point range.
The 28-year-old also added 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in his nearly 33 minutes, proving crucial in Philadelphia's ability to hold on after taking a 37-31 lead to half-time.
DiVincenzo, who left the Warriors for the Knicks in free agency, played over 36 minutes and was one of only two New York players to score more than 10 points. The 27-year-old had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals, but shot just 6-of-17 from the floor, 3-of-12 from three-point range, and tallied four turnovers.
DiVincenzo has developed into one of the league's best three-point shooters, having recorded the third most made threes this season just ahead of former Warrior teammate Klay Thompson in fourth. Oubre is averaging a healthy 14.6 points for the 76ers after signing a one-year, minimum contract in September.