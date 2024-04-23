Former guard's decision to leave Warriors vindicated in one historic playoff moment
Former Golden State Warriors' guard Donte DiVincenzo has delivered one of the most historic moments in New York Knicks' playoff history, with the 27-year-old's clutch three-pointer lifting his team to a Game 2 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
The Knicks looked dead and buried down five with less than 30 seconds to play, before Jalen Brunson breathed life into the contest with his corner three rimming in with 27 seconds on the clock.
Chaos then ensued after the 76ers were unable to secure the ball from inbounds, leading to a steal for Josh Hart who found DiVincenzo on the wing. After the six-year veteran missed his first three-point attempt, New York scrambled for an offensive rebound that provided DiVincenzo with a chance to make amends. That he did, resulting in an iconic double "bang" from Mike Breen on the locak Knicks broadcast.
Donte DiVicenzo's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors was already justified, but it took another step after his historic moment on Monday
After Joel Embiid missed his three at the buzzer, Madison Square Garden went into further pandemonium as the Knicks took a stranglehold on their first-round series. Yet regardless of what happens from here, DiVincenzo's shot will go down as one of the biggest in New York history.
It continues a huge season for DiVincenzo who left the Warriors for the Knicks on a four-year, $46.9 million contract last offseason. His year has more than justified the move, having averaged career-highs in points and minutes while ranking third in total made threes behind Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic.
But if DiVincenzo needed any more vindication for his decision to head to New York, it came spectacularly on Monday in a huge moment. While the Warriors have already began their offseason and are watching from home, DiVincenzo was winning a playoff game for one of the league's most storied franchises who have been bereft of the ultimate success.
Golden State may have conceded that DiVincenzo was always going to leave given their limited capacity to re-sign him, but it hasn't changed the fact that they missed his presence this season. The Warriors lacked consistent three-point shooting beyond Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, an element DiVincenzo could have evidently brought to an even greater extent than what was seen in his lone year in the Bay.
The Knicks now have DiVincenzo on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league, while the Warriors will once again enter an offseason where they're likely to be without the capacity to make such deals.