"Looks like a G Leaguer" - Former All-Star's latest effort suggests Warriors' career is coming to an end
While almost every member of the Golden State Warriors turned out a disappointing performance on Sunday, one player again stood out as a main talking point from the 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Despite re-entering the starting lineup for the first time since December 12, Andrew Wiggins produced another abysmal performance that's further sunk hope of a return to the 2022 All-Star's best form.
Andrew Wiggins' latest effort further suggests that his career at the Golden State Warriors may be coming to an end
With a starting frontcourt of Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis, there was hope that the Warriors could provide a stiffer challenge defensively given the trio's combination of size and athleticism.
Instead, the visiting Raptors, entering with a pedestrian 16th-ranked offense, jumped out of the gates with 24 points in the opening five minutes and 30 seconds. The trio were subsequently subbed out, then were all removed from the starting group after a first-half in which Toronto had poured in 76 points.
Kuminga and Jackson-Davis made amends for themselves to a degree in the second-half, re-entering the game and helping to cut the Raptors lead to nine with a minute left in the third-quarter.
But while Kuminga finished with a respectable 13 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Jackson-Davis a positive 16-point, 11-rebound double-double, Wiggins continued to be a no-show in his 17 minutes of playing time.
The 28-year-old finished with three points (1-of-6 shooting), two rebounds and one assist, with that following a three-point, two-rebound, two-assist outing in less than 19 minutes against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.
Perhaps most glaring was the fact that whether coincidental or not, the Warriors momentum in the third-quarter quickly evaporated when Wiggins entered the game for Klay Thompson with 90 seconds remaining in the third.
The former number one overall pick was a -29 in the game, with no other Warrior worse than Stephen Curry's -17. Wiggins can often look lackadaisical at the best of times, but these last two performances have been lacklustre even by the low standards he's set this season.
Is it too early to say he's 'checked out'? Maybe. Yet Wiggins does look like someone who's being impacted by growing trade speculation, as opposed to Kuminga or Moses Moody who continue to play at a sufficient level.
While the on-court play is one thing, the fact that's directly driving his trade value down further is another significant issue. Based on his production across Friday and Sunday, which teams will be willing to take on Wiggins and the three-years, approximately $80 million remaining on his contract.
