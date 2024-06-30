Former top 10 pick curiously named to Warriors Summer League roster
The Golden State Warriors 2024 Summer League roster has been announced, headlined by All-Rookie First Team guard Brandin Podziemski and impressive young center Trayce Jackson-Davis.
It's another name that may have caused the most intrigue, with former top 10 pick Kevin Knox II named on the roster after being waived by the Utah Jazz in February.
Kevin Knox II will look to kickstart a career revival when he lines up for the Golden State Warriors in the 2024 Summer League
After being taken ninth overall by the New York Knicks in 2018, Knox has failed to find a consistent home in the league after a rookie season that yielded 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals in nearly 30 minutes per game.
They remain career-highs for Knox who has since spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, along with two stints at the Detroit Pistons that were intersected by 21 games with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022-23.
A 6'7" forward, Knox has the tools to develop into a rotation NBA player, yet has never found a way to put it all together. After six seasons and at 24-years-old, his time with the Warriors in Summer League may present as one of the final opportunities to revive his career.
Knox finished the season with the Rip City Remix in the NBA G League, averaging an impressive 22.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 11 games, while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 37.1% from three-point range.
Other notable names include Golden State forward Gui Santos who appeared in 23 games during his rookie season. Recently signed two-way contracted guard Reece Beekamp is also on the roster, as is Pat Spencer who finished last season on a two-way deal with the Warriors. 52nd overall pick Quinten Post is an omission as Golden State still aim to finalize their trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, per NBC Sports' Dalton Johnson.
The Warriors will begin their Summer League campaign at the California Classic on Saturday against the Miami Heat, while the 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League officially starts on July 12.