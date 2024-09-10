Former Golden State Warriors center further details sad and unfair career demise
To suggest DeMarcus Cousins is one of the NBA's biggest 'what ifs' in recent history is unfair, such is the accomplishments the former Golden State Warriors center achieved during his career.
While in the prime of his career which included four-straight All-Star appearances between 2015-2018, Cousins was one of the most dominant and entertaining players in the league. Unfortunately injury struck, not only giving the Warriors the opportunity to sign him during the 2018 offseason, but ultimately tearing down his career before the age of 30.
Recent comments from DeMarcus Cousins reiterates the sad and unfortunate demise of the former Golden State Warriors center
Cousins last appeared in an NBA game in April 2022, ironically against the Warriors as a member of the Denver Nuggets who were eliminated in the first-round of the playoffs. The then 31-year-old had 19 points and four rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting -- a performance few would have expected would be his last in the NBA.
Yet that appears to be the case with Cousins since playing overseas and unable to earn another NBA opportunity. In a recent appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, the 34-year-old further outlined the brutal and sad reality of his departure from the league.
“I’m not going to go out trying to convince these guys anymore. You know what I bring to the floor. It’s been proven", Cousins said. "If you really wanted to know who I am, you’d take the time to get to know me instead of listening to somebody else. I’m past trying to reach out. If an opportunity comes that makes sense, I’ll consider it, but I’m done with the convincing.”
At least Cousins appears open to an opportunity should it make sense, which is more than what he had to say in February when he told HoopsHype, "I've know I've had my time there" in reference to the NBA.
Cousins' move to the Warriors in 2018 was one of the most shocking free agency deals in recent history, with the former fifth overall pick and Draymond Green detailing the entire scenario in a recent podcast episode together. Cousins would play 30 games for Golden State after recovering from injury, but his postseason was limited to just eight appearances following a torn quad in the first-round.
Could the Warriors look at Cousins again? They could certainly do with a more offensive-minded big man to complement current centers Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney, but one has to think too much time has unfortunately passed for an NBA career revival to be on the cards.