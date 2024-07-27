Former Warriors center involved in fiery first-quarter scuffle during Olympic opener
Former Golden State Warriors center Usman Garuba has wasted no time making his presence felt at the Paris Olympics, with the 22-year-old involved in a scuffle during the first-quarter of Spain's defeat to Australia in the opening game.
Garuba was called for an offensive foul with just over two minutes to play in the opening period, before taking exception to contact from Australia's Will Magnay, leading to a brief altercation that also included former Dallas Maverick and now Charlotte Hornets forward Josh Green.
Garuba and Magnay were each called for unsportsmanlike fouls in a first-half that was riddled by the referees whistles. The Spanish big man had two points and three rebounds in the opening 20 minutes off the bench as Australia took a 49-42 lead.
Garuba finished the game with three points, seven rebounds, a steal and two turnovers in his bench role. Spain made a charge in the third-quarter to briefly take the lead, but Australia had all the answers in the 12-point victory.
Rockets center Jock Landale led Australia with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while new Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey flirted with a triple-double in recording 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama led the way for Spain with 27 points including 6-of-8 from three-point range.
Garuba is currently an unrestricted free agent after his lone year with the Warriors which started on a two-way contract and ended on a standard deal late in the season. A former first-round pick of the Houston Rockets, Garuba appeared in just six games and 18 total minutes for Golden State last season.
With 14 players already signed to the main roster and three players under two-way contracts, it appears incredibly unlikely that Garuba will be returning to the Warriors next season. After three years in the NBA, he's expected to return to Real Madrid according to EuroHoops.