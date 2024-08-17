Former Warriors coach takes comically foolish jab at team's chances next season
The Golden State Warriors featured in one of the more controversial talking points from the unveiling of the NBA schedule, with they and the Los Angeles Lakers again leading the league in nationally televised games for the 2024-25 season.
Including games on NBA TV, the Lakers have 39 games on national TV followed by the Warriors with 36. The reigning champion Boston Celtics and fellow Eastern Conference contender New York Knicks are next with 34 each.
Former coach George Karl didn't miss the opportunity to take a jab at the Golden State Warriors while being critical of the national TV schedule
Not everyone is happy with the Lakers and Warriors topping the league in national TV games, with the latter having failed to make the playoffs last season after finishing 10th in the Western Conference. The Lakers only secured their berth through the Play-In Tournament, before they were promptly eliminated by the Denver Nuggets.
One of the critics was former Golden State coach George Karl who took to social media to state, "the number of national games for both LAL and GSW will be higher than their win totals."
Karl might be right to condemn the amount of national TV games that both teams have, but it's comical and foolish to think neither will win more than 38 games (assuming the 73-year-old is being serious with that statement).
Most bookmakers have the Warriors and Lakers at a 43.5 over/under win line, with Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report projecting both teams to go over that in a recent article predicting the win-loss record of every NBA team.
Regardless of the team aspect, the national TV schedule reiterates the NBA's reliance on Stephen Curry and LeBron James as the faces of the league despite being 36 and 39-years-old respectively. The pair's superstardom was also showcased at the recent Paris Olympics, with James winning tournament MVP and Curry having been easily the most important player across Team USA's Semi Final and Final victory over Serbia and France.
Karl coached the Warriors for two seasons between 1986 and 1988, having led the franchise to a 58-88 win-loss record in 146 games. He would go on to coach four more NBA teams between 1992 and 2016, including the Denver Nuggets where he won NBA Coach of the Year in 2013.