Former Warriors' coach provides widely-held view on Klay Thompson's contract range
Klay Thompson's value will ultimately be determined by what the market is willing to pay, but there's a growing consensus on the sort of contract the Golden State Warriors' veteran should get in free agency.
The five-time All-Star is coming off a year where he made $43.2 million, with the expectation of that salary being significantly cut after a season in which he averaged the least points since his second season in the league, and on the second-worst three-point percentage of his career.
Former Golden State Warriors' head coach Mark Jackson believes Klay Thompson should get between $20-25 million per year in free agency
Thompson nonetheless remains one of the most dangerous three-point marksmen in the league and given the premium placed on shooting, he's likely to still garner a healthy contract when the free agency moratorium starts on July 1.
As a recent guest on the Gil's Arena podcast, former Warrior head coach Mark Jackson shared his belief that Thompson still has plenty left to give and indicated where the veteran sharpshooter's contract range should lie.
"I’m giving him $20-$25 (million). When you look around the league with guys making that kind of money. I still think he has plenty in the tank. Guys that can shoot the basketball the way he shoots the basketball have much more longevity… He will still be relevant on the court because of his presence and ability to knock that shot down. I think he has a lot left in the tank."- Mark Jackson
Jackson's evaluation is one shared by many, including seemingly that of the Warriors who offered Thompson a two-year, $48 million deal prior to the season. The 34-year-old declined that contract hoping to work his way into more money through solid on-court production, but his season was a slightly disappointing one based on expectation.
Thompson's new contract is likely to depend on what sort of leverage he can pull from rival teams, most notably the Orlando Magic whom share mutual interest in the future hall-of-famer and who can open up in excess of $35 million in cap space.
Jackson coached Thompson during his first three years in the league, having made the playoffs in back-to-back years before being ousted for Steve Kerr as the Warriors went on to win four championships in the next eight seasons.