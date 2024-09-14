Former Warriors forward and NBA champion reaches FIBA Intercontinental Cup Final
Former Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is in line for more silverware, reaching the Final of the 2024 FIBA Intercontinental Cup in Singapore.
The 2022 NBA champion is playing for G League United over the four-day tournament, with the team having won back-to-back group games to set up a clash against Spanish team Unicaja in the Final on Sunday morning (PST).
Former Golden State Warriors fan favorite Juan Toscano-Anderson helped G League United to a thrilling win on Saturday
Toscano-Anderson and G League United advanced by the skin of their teeth, overcoming the NBL champion Tasmania JackJumpers 76-74 thanks to a pair of made free throws in the final seconds.
Tasmania led by three with just over one minute remaining, before Toscano-Anderson drove and cleverly found Brodric Thomas for a wing three to tie the scores. Thomas would make four three throws over the final 33 seconds, helping to take advantage of some sloppy turnovers from the JackJumpers down the stretch.
Toscano-Anderson recorded seven points, six rebounds and four assists in nearly 28 minutes, having shot 2-of-3 from three-point range and finishing as a game-high +12 in the two-point victory. 6'6" guard Charlie Brown had a team-high 23 points for United, with the 27-year-old having previously played in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.
Toscano-Anderson was more impressive in G League United's first win against Quimsa on Thursday, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in the 78-65 victory over the Argentinian team.
The 31-year-old played in the G League for the Mexico City Capitanes last season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 17 combined showcase and regular season games. After shooting 25% or less in his last two NBA seasons, Toscano-Anderson shot a far more healthy 36.6% on 5.5 attempts per game.
The 6'6" forward played the first of his 139 regular season games with the Warriors in February 2020. The Oakland native would go onto become a hometown hero over the following two years, playing 73 games and averaging 13.6 minutes during the 2021-22 season. Toscano-Anderson would appear in 14 playoff games that year, culminating in his first championship when Golden State defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Toscano-Anderson would depart the Warriors that offseason, signing for the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to the Utah Jazz mid-season. He would reunite with former Warrior assistant and now Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown last season, but would appear in just 11 games before being waived by the franchise in January.