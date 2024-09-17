Former Warriors guard set to be one of biggest beneficiaries from free agency shock
Jordan Poole's first season with the Washington Wizards hardly went according to plan, with the 25-year-old unable to take advantage of the extra opportunity many had forecast for him after departing the Golden State Warriors.
While Poole became a running meme amid poor showings early in the season, there was some light at the end of the tunnel as the former Warrior guard produced improved performances over the final weeks.
Former Warriors guard Jordan Poole could thrive in Washington next season
Poole averaged 15.7 points and 3.7 assists on 40% shooting from the floor and 30.3% from three-point range in 51 games prior to the All-Star break in February -- underwhelming numbers for a player some believed could become an All-Star in Washington.
However, a couple of things changed over the remainder of the season. Poole was sensationally benched immediately after the All-Star break, but it actually proved a blessing in disguise as the 6'4"guard was able to take on more of the ball-handling and playmaking duties.
That role had been envisioned for Poole once he was traded by Golden State, with the thought that he could thrive after emerging from Stephen Curry's shadow. Yet the arrival of another guard at the Wizards last offseason, Tyus Jones, seemingly put pay to those plans.
In the final 26 games of the season following his move to the bench, Poole averaged 20.9 points and 5.8 assists while also seeing significant improvement in his shooting percentages. More specifically, Jones' absence over the final 16 games allowed Poole to return to the starting lineup and into a more prominent point guard role where he averaged 21.2 points and 7.1 assists while shooting 43.4% from the floor, 35.2% from beyond the arc, and 94.2% from the free-throw line.
Jones was always expected to leave the Wizards in free agency, but his decision to ultimately accept a one-year, minimum contract with the Phoenix Suns still came as one of the shocks of the NBA offseason.
While the Suns are undoubtedly seen as the winner of the move, Poole also sets to benefit greatly based on his play in Jones’ absence towards the end of last season. Now free to take the majority of point guard minutes, Poole could thrive in a way people had previously expected after he was traded in a package for Chris Paul last June.
The 2022 NBA champion made headlines last week when he placed a series of Warriors-related photos on his Instagram, while Poole has also spent time this offseason hanging out with Golden State guard Gary Payton II.