Former Warriors guard labelled biggest x-factor for new team
Klay Thompson in a Dallas Mavericks jersey. Golden State Warriors fans may have months to prepare for it, but it's still going to be truly bizarre when he makes his team debut on October 24 against the San Antonio Spurs.
Much has been made of Thompson's rather unceremonious departure from the Warriors, and how that will impact the franchise both in regard to their identity and the historically great shooting that the 5x All-Star provided.
Golden State are far less concerned with how Thompson fits in with the Mavericks, but it will be nonetheless a fascinating subplot to follow as the 34-year-old embarks on a completely new journey.
Former Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has been identified as the Dallas Mavericks biggest x-factor entering next season
Thompson had become far less reliable in his final year with the Warriors, leading to frustration among fans and briefly his demotion to the bench mid-season. The question now becomes whether the same concerns will persist in Dallas, or whether there'll be a rejuvenation in a new environment.
That's what makes the veteran sharpshooter such an interesting piece for the Mavericks next season, at least according to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report in a recent article looking at each team's biggest x-factor.
"If he's willing to accept a diminished role, one dependent mainly on spoon-fed setups from Luka Dončić, Thompson can be a major spacing asset to a Dallas offense that might at times look unstoppable," Hughes wrote.
The upside could be deadly with Thompson perhaps the most ideal player in the league to take advantage of the defensive attention thrown at Doncic and Kyrie Irving. But as Hughes outlines, that requires him to accept a lesser role rather than the constant fight to be the All-Star quality player he was prior to injury.
That wrestle has led to a less efficient version since his return in January 2022, while his defensive capacity has understandably dropped significantly in this latest period. Thompson's fluctuating impact was defined in the fact Golden State had a -0.5 net rating when he was on the floor last season, and a +7.1 rating when he was off it.
Will that change with the Mavericks? Only time will tell but it could prove the biggest element in whether the reigning Western Conference champions can produce another deep playoff run next season.