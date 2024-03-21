Former Warriors' guard identified as franchise's dream target in free agency
The Golden State Warriors are likely to be working around the margins again when free agency rolls around in July. While the franchise's priorities will center around decisions on Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and to a lesser extent Kevon Looney, they'll also have the task of filling out their roster with limited financial capability.
As a luxury tax paying team, the Warriors are no strangers to this position. However, they'll want to do a better job than last offseason where the franchise signed Dario Saric and Cory Joseph -- a pair of players not currently in the Golden State rotation, with Joseph off the team entirely after being traded at February's deadline for tax relief.
Former Golden State Warriors' guard Alec Burks has been identified as the franchise's dream target in free agency later this year
So, who could be on the Warriors' radar this offseason? In a recent article looking at free agency targets for every NBA team, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey has pinpointed Alec Burks as a dream signing for Golden State.
It wouldn't be the first time the franchise has had interest in Burks, having signed the former lottery pick in the 2019 offseason. The league-worst Warriors had little use for the veteran guard over the second-half of that season, choosing instead to trade he and Glen Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers for three second-round picks.
Burks has continued to be a solid role player in his years since that short stint in the Bay, proving a reliable spark plug off the bench for multiple different teams. After Philadelphia he played two seasons with the New York Knicks and a full season with the Detroit Pistons before being traded back to the Knicks on February 8.
Burks is currently making $10.5 million this season, largely why he's seen as a dream target given it may be unlikely that the Warriors can offer enough financially. Regardless, Bailey believes the 32-year-old would be a nice fit on the Golden State bench next season.
"It's clear the Warriors are no longer at their title-contending peak, so ring-chasers may not be quite as likely to sign there as they were five-six years ago. That doesn't mean solid veterans are entirely off the table, though. And Alec Burks, who's averaged 18.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 threes per 75 possessions while shooting 39.8 percent from deep over the past five seasons, would fit in nicely on Golden State's bench."- Andy Bailey
With the inconsistencies of Andrew Wiggins, this current Warrior roster does lack some three-point shooting beyond Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. At the very least Burks would bring some firepower in that department, having shot over 40% from beyond the arc in each of his previous three seasons.
While Burks is far from the most exciting name in the world, it's the kind of player fans will have to expect the franchise to target as they seek to balance a top-heavy roster with veteran minimum contracts.