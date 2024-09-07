Former Warriors guard and current free agent deserves a contract somewhere
We may have entered an historic level of talent across the NBA, leading to some team-friendly deals in free agency this offseason. Valuable rotation players Tyus Jones and Gary Trent Jr. were forced to take minimum contracts, while the Golden State Warriors also took advantage with a trio of affordable signings in De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.
A number of free agents have been left in the wilderness as a result, with some notable players still remaining on the market less than one month until training camps open. One of those players is former Warrior guard Lester Quinones who's future is yet to be decided despite some promising signs last season.
Former Golden State Warriors guard Lester Quinones deserves another NBA opportunity, even if it's just on a training camp deal
There's been no indication of where Quinones' future could lie. Golden State chose not to tender a qualifying offer to the 23-year-old ahead of free agency, allowing him to explore other moves as an unrestricted free agent.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Philadelphia 76ers were interested at the start of free agency back in July, but nothing has materialized from that point. Quinones' last post on X (Twitter) came in the middle of August, accompanied by the caption, "don't worry about me I'm workin."
Footage emerged last month of Quinones playing alongside the likes of James Harden and Chet Holmgren in some offseason pickup games. It comes after the young guard played 37 games for the Warriors last season, averaging 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 36.4% from three-point range.
Quinones had a 17-game stretch either side of the All-Star break where he averaged 16.7 minutes per game and shot 40% from beyond the arc, indicating that he could emerge as a genuine rotation player if given further chance to develop.
You would think that his form last season was enough to draw the attention of a rival team, particularly given Quinones is still eligible for a two-way contract. Even if it's just on a training camp deal, the former Memphis product deserves an opportunity to push for a spot in the NBA next season.
It does serve to reiterate how talented the league is right now though, with a capable shot-maker like Quinones unable to find a new home by this later point of the offseason.