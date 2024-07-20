Former Warriors guard looking to rejuvenate career with solid Summer League showcase
Former Golden State Warriors guard Ryan Rollins is making a strong case to extend his NBA career, impressing in his four Summer League games with the Milwaukee Bucks over the last 10 days.
Rollins had a game-high 24 points in just over 28 minutes off the bench against the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday, shooting an efficient 8-of-12 from the floor, 2-of-5 from three-point range and adding four rebounds and three assists in the 15-point defeat.
Ryan Rollins is trying to revive his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks after being traded by the Golden State Warriors last offseason
After being taken with the 44th overall pick in the second-round of the 2022 NBA Draft, Rollins appeared in just 12 games for the Warriors before a foot fracture ended his rookie season. He was then shipped off last offseason, landing with the Washington Wizards alongside Jordan Poole and Patrick Baldwin Jr. in Golden State's trade for Chris Paul.
But his time in Washington was even more short-lived, having been waived in January after just 10 games with the franchise. Despite landing himself in hot water for shoplifting, Rollins has got another opportunity when the Bucks signed him to a two-way contract in late February.
He's now looking to take advantage of that show of faith starting in Summer League, though Milwaukee have lost all four of their games by an average of nearly 20 points. Still, Rollins has been one of the shining lights in an otherwise dire for the franchise.
The 6'3" guard backed up his 24 points against the Clippers with another 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting in a 25-point loss against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Rollins is currently second on the Bucks in scoring at 14.5 per game, second in assists averaging 3.0, and second in assists at 1.5.
Baldwin -- Golden State's first-round selection in the 2021 Draft -- has played two games with the Wizards in Summer League, averaging 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting just 27.3% from the field and 12.5% from three-point range. The 21-year-old averaged 13 minutes in 38 appearances with Washington last season.
Both former Warriors draft picks remain up against it to forge an NBA career, but Rollins has at least put his best foot forward for a Bucks team that lacks pure points guards beyond veteran star Damian Lillard and the recently signed Delon Wright.