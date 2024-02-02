Former Warriors' guard on fire, astonishingly tops Stephen Curry in January stat
Former Golden State Warriors' guard Donte DiVincenzo is enjoying life at the New York Knicks, with the 27-year-old playing a key part in the team's recent surge up to the third-seed in the Eastern Conference.
Having rehabilitated his value in one year with year with Warriors that yielded 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, DiVincenzo signed a four-year, $46.9 million deal to join the Knicks during the offseason
Former Golden State Warriors' guard Donte DiVincenzo was on fire in January, totalling the most made threes of any player in the league
After an inconsistent and largely unnoteworthy start to the season, DiVincenzo has only benefitted since head coach Tom Thibodeau moved him into the starting lineup on December 8 against the Boston Celtics.
DiVincenzo ended December with a career-high 38 points on 15-of-21 shooting against the Indiana Pacers, with that performance proving to be the backbone to a far more consistent January period.
The 2020 NBA champion averaged 15.6 points through January, having scored in double figues in all but one of New York's 16 games. DiVincenzo, recent trade acquisition O.G. Anunoby, and the continued All-Star level of Jalen Brunson all aided in the Knicks cultivating a 14-2 record for the month.
DiVicenzo ended January with a 28-point, six-rebound, five-assist performance against the Charlotte Hornets, before adding 33 points, five rebounds, four assists and a career-high nine three-pointers in a 15-point win over the Utah Jazz.
Those nine threes gave DiVincenzo a league-best 56 made three-pointers for the month, finishing ahead of Golden State superstar Stephen Curry and LA Clippers' forward Paul George (both 53).
DiVincenzo is now shooting 41.8% from three-point range on the season, slightly above the still very healthy 39.7% he shot with Golden State. His points are also up from 9.4 to 12.4 per game, though his rebounding and assist numbers are down likely owing to a more three-and-D role at the Knicks.
While the Warriors could certainly have done with DiVicenzo's production this season, the franchise was never capable of matching the Knicks' lucrative offer in free agency.