Former Warriors' guards could find themselves in trade discussion yet again
While some former Golden State Warriors' players are still making their presence felt in this year's playoffs, others have joined their former franchise in watching on from the sidelines.
One of those is Jordan Poole whose first season with the Washington Wizards was rather disastrous, with the 24-year-old possessing the league's third-worst plus-mins amid the franchise's paltry 15-67 record.
Former Golden State Warriors' guards Jordan Poole and D'Angelo Russell could each find themselves in trade discussions this offseason
While the Warriors decision to trade Poole for Chris Paul last offseason didn't pan out perfectly, it's worked far better for them given the Wizards now own one of the worst contracts in the league.
That may not stop Washington from trying to trade Poole this offseason, with Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently proposing a deal that would see him moved to the Utah Jazz, along with two second-round picks and a first-round pick swap, for forward John Collins.
"If his contract, which has another three years and $95.5 million left on it, isn't the league's worst, it's at least in that conversation. Unloading it, then, would be costly, but this might work. "- Zach Buckley on Jordan Poole
After posting career-highs in points and assists despite a frustrating fourth season with the Warriors, Poole regressed to 17.4 points per game on a measly 41.3% shooting from the floor and 32.6% from three-point range in his first year in Washington.
D'Angelo Russell may have seen playoff action in this his second tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he too could be on the trade block this offseason. The former Warrior guard -- who played 33 games for the franchise in 2019-20 -- does hold his own fate to a degree given he has a $18.7 million player option, but Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz believes the 28-year-old should opt in under the premise of a trade this offseason.
"Russell should opt in with the agreement that the Lakers find a new home for him, ensuring he still gets paid. L.A. could use his salary to try to build packages for stars who may hit the market while keeping James and Anthony Davis."- Greg Swartz
Russell was in plenty of trade speculation mid-season before responding with some excellent on-court production. However, that subsided in the playoffs where he averaged 14.2 points on less than 39% shooting from the floor and 32% from three-point range.
While there will be plenty of trade speculation surrounding the Warriors this offseason, it will be fascinating to see what happens elsewhere including the potential of new homes for both Poole and Russell.