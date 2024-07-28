Former Warriors star completes stunning comeback in Team USA's Olympic opener
Former Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has produced a memorable comeback from injury to lead Team USA to a 110-84 victory over Serbia in their Olympic opener in Paris on Sunday.
After missing the entire warmup/exhibition campaign due to a calf injury, Durant didn't miss a beat in a stunning return that saw the 35-year-old post 21 first-half points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the floor and 5-of-5 from three-point range.
Kevin Durant starred for Team USA but Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was more subdued in the dominant win over Serbia
The 2x Finals MVP powered a nine-point half-time lead for Team USA after the Serbians had started the game on a 10-2 run. Warriors star Stephen Curry put an end to the early onslaught with the first three-pointer of his Olympic career, but the 36-year-old guard was otherwise slightly subdued compared to his usual dominant self.
Curry had another three to finish the half with six points on 2-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc, but it was his former Golden State teammate who was the story and proved exactly why he's Team USA's leading scorer in Olympic history.
Durant missed his only shot attempt in the second-half, adding a pair of free-throws to finish with 23 points. The damage was already done though, with Team USA lighting it up from beyond the arc to extend their lead past 20 early in the fourth-quarter.
Curry shot fears through U.S. and Warrior fans when he came up limping after knee-on-knee contract early in the third period, but the 2x MVP alleviated any concerns by playing out the game with no apparent further issue. He made the final basket of the game in the final seconds, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists on 4-of-8 shooting including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.
The stark contrast from the three-point line was ultimately the difference, with Team USA going 18-of-32 (56.3%) while Serbia managed just 9-of-37 (24.3%). LeBron James flirted with a triple-double in a dominant 21-point, eight-rebound, nine-assist performance, with 3x MVP Nikola Jokic led the way for Serbia in recording 20 points, five rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
Curry, Durant and Team USA will face South Sudan in their second group game on Wednesday after they claimed a 90-79 victory over Puerto Rico earlier on Sunday.