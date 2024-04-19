Forward could fetch $30+ million per season as Warriors seek to balance payroll
After an impressive third-season where he became one of the league's most improved players, Jonathan Kuminga will become extension eligible in what could be a defining period for he and the Golden State Warriors.
The athletic forward will make $7.6 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2024-25, but is then expected to be in line for a significant pay increase that could be agreed upon this offseason.
Jonathan Kuminga could garner more than $30 million per year as part of a busy offseason ahead for the Golden State Warriors
Kuminga isn't likely to be on the top of the priority list for the Warriors until after free agency, with the future of Klay Thompson clearly the first point of order after the franchise's season came to an end on Tuesday.
Golden State and Kuminga's management have time to hash out a new deal ahead of next season, one that could exceed $30 million per season according to a recent article from The Ringer's Logan Murdock.
" Some analysts believe Kuminga could fetch more than $30 million per year on the open market, a figure that would make him the second-highest-paid player on Golden State’s roster."- Logan Murdock
$30 million annually deal could equate to a $150+ million contract, which would be slightly above the five-year, $131 million contract of Timberwolves' forward Jaden McDaniels with whom Kuminga's value has been compared to.
The 21-year-old increased his scoring from 9.9 to 16.1 points per game in his third-year, including 18.8 points on 54% shooting across the final three months of the season. The 21-year-old started in 46 of his 74 regular season games, but finished as a reserve after dealing with a pair of minor injury issues over the final few weeks.
The chance of a Kuminga extension could be decided on where the Warriors view him as part of their rotation -- a $100+ million contract would be a strong suggestion that the franchise are ready to commit to the former seventh overall pick as a full-time starter moving forward.
Golden State had the highest payroll in the league for their tenth-seed finish this season, with owner Joe Lacob having previously gone public on his desire to get under the second apron and perhaps the luxury tax altogether.
Kuminga would become a restricted free agent in the 2025 offseason should his management and the franchise fail to come to terms on a rookie extension.