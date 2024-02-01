3-and-D forward proposed as trade target to address huge Golden State Warriors' issue
With the NBA Trade deadline now just a week away, it looks less and less likely that the Golden State Warriors will make any sort of significant move. However, that doesn't mean they can't make a minor deal as they sought to recover their disappointing season.
The Warriors' major issue has transitioned from more offense surrounding Stephen Curry, to requiring far greater defensive resistance having ranked 30th on that end of the floor over the past 15 games.
The Golden State Warriors could fortify their defense with the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith before the trade deadline
Golden State will hope the return of Gary Payton II can improve their leaky defense, yet relying on the 31-year-old is becoming tough given he's played in just 38 regular season games since the start of last season.
If the Warriors want to look at an outside option, then they could certainly inquire with the Brooklyn Nets on forward Dorian Finney-Smith. That's the perspective of NBA analyst Jason Timpf who suggested
"Moses Moody and Gary Payton II for Dorian Finney-Smith. Basically turning a bench wing and a guard that can't stay healthy into a three-and-D player, like a legitimate three-and-D player that you could start at the three next to Jonathan Kuminga."
Finney-Smith is averaging 9.1 points on a healthy 38.3% from three-point range in 28.8 minutes per game this season. Aside from being a capable outside shooter, he's otherwise a limited offensive player who makes his living on the defensive side of the ball.
This is actually a reasonable trade in value, particularly if Golden State are struggling to hold faith in Payton's health. However, Timpf proposes that Finney-Smith would take Wiggins' spot in the starting five, demoting the latter back to a reserve role.
Given the success of the Wiggins-Jonathan Kuminga-Draymond Green frontcourt, it's unlikely that someone like Finney-Smith is going to come in and upset that combination. The 30-year-old would still hold value as a reserve himself, but would it be enough to give up a young prospect like Moody?
The answer to that question will be determined on how dire the Warriors think their defense is, and how much they believe it can be improved by the return of Payton and Green's continued reintegration.