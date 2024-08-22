Forward's rise falls silent in another glaring reiteration of Warriors roster flaw
It seems not everyone has bought into Jonathan Kuminga's improvement from late last season, with the 21-year-old not ranking within the top 100 players to start NBA 2K25.
Kuminga failed to feature in spots 71-100 that were released on Monday, nor the next two group of rating reveals on Tuesday and Wednesday. It's fair to assume the young forward won't be part of the top 30, leaving him as a controversial omission from the top 100.
Jonathan Kuminga's absence from the top 100 players on NBA 2K25 reiterates the Golden State Warriors major roster flaw
There's certainly an argument to be made that Kuminga should be in the top 100, particularly when former Warrior pair Klay Thompson and Chris Paul made the cut as 81 overall rated players. You could argue Kuminga was more impactful than both last season, at least across the last 41 games where the 21-year-old was the team's second-leading scorer.
A quick look at all the other players rated in the early 80's would indicate Kuminga belongs in that group, and yet his strong performances from January onwards haven't been enough to elevate the young forward to that standing.
Regardless of how much Kuminga may have been unlucky in not featuring in the top 100, 2K's ratings have reiterated Golden State's major roster flaw entering next season. After failing to trade for Paul George, Lauri Markkanen or any other All-Star level player this offseason, there remains a distinct lack of firepower on this team.
Draymond Green is the only Warrior to have appeared in the 2K ratings to date, having been ranked 65th with an 83 overall rating. Curry will feature somewhere in the top handful, but it looks like the veteran duo will be the only Golden State players inside the top 100.
That isn't a recipe to legitimate success, even if you want to question the validity of 2K's rating system. It's been the major concern for Warrior fans dating back to last season, and remains so with the front office's inability to correct it in recent months.
Now the hope is that Kuminga and young guard Brandin Podziemski can take major leaps, and that Andrew Wiggins can return to somewhere in the realm of his best form. Perhaps the Warriors can have five top 100 players by season's end because failing that, the team success is likely to be very limited.