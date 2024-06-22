Significant free agency twist could flip veteran's future in Warriors favor
The narrative on Klay Thompson's free agency appears to be shifting on an almost daily basis, with a recent report perhaps adding optimism on the Golden State Warriors' chances of retaining the veteran sharpshooter.
The hopes of Thompson remaining with the franchise had dwindled across the course of recent months, including earlier in the week when The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the 34-year-old "is open to all external options in free agency."
The Orlando Magic's reported free agency plans could strengthen the Golden State Warriors' hopes of retaining Klay Thompson
While Charania and Anthony Slater reported that there remains mutual interest between Thompson and the Orlando Magic, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported on Friday that the young Eastern Conference team may be unwilling to offer a long-term contract.
"Orlando appears to have an appetite to only offer a short-term deal, similar to the two-year, above-market contract the Magic awarded Joe Ingles a season ago."- Jake Fischer
NBC Sports' Monte Poole reported on Monday that Thompson wants a contract of at least three years. Golden State reportedly offered a two-year, $48 million deal prior to this season, with that length of contract still on the table according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon on the latest episode of the Hoop Collective podcast.
If the Magic or any other rival team are unwilling to meet Thompson's wish for a three-year contract, that could significantly increase the Warriors' chances of signing the five-time All-Star to their desired two-year deal.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps added further optimism for Warrior fans hoping the franchise legend stays put, stating on the podcast, "I find it hard to believe at the end of the day that Klay Thompson is going to play somewhere else." Colleague Brian Windhorst also agreed with that assessment.
The Warriors can still sign Thompson to a new deal before the start of free agency, though that may still be viewed as unlikely given they've already had the entire season to orchestrate a contract agreement.