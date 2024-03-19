Frontcourt pair's drastic development may have saved Golden State Warriors' future
When the Golden State Warriors chose to move on from Jordan Poole in June last year, there's little doubt the young guard's relationship with Draymond Green had been a big factor.
But at the same time, the Green-Poole dynamic wasn't the only issue between the veteran forward and a younger teammate. In a report on July 21, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area revealed that Green had no relationship with Jonathan Kuminga, stating it's a "problem and it can only be fixed by Draymond."
Now, in a recent report from ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Green has retold how Golden State owner Joe Lacob had made a specific point of asking him to take Kuminga under his wing. The four-time All-Star gave him his word, acknowledging it as a condition of the new four-year, $100 million contract he signed in the offseason.
An improved relationship between Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga may well have saved the Golden State Warriors' future
Andrews' report showcases a significant shift between Green and Kuminga, both from a personal and work standpoint. From an on-court perspective, Green used his lengthy suspension to study Warrior games and provide Kuminga with clips and feedback on his performances.
Off the floor, Green has taken time to understand Kuminga, his past, discussing family etc. That's also helped the latter form greater bonds with others in the organization as Andrews alluded to.
"All of which has led to Kuminga finally establishing those stronger connections that he initially lacked when he joined the Warriors, especially with his veteran teammate in the frontcourt."- Kendra Andrews
It's not hyperbolic to suggest the stronger connection between the pair has saved, or at least revitalized Golden State's future. After Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards, Kuminga remained as the only young player on the team with genuine All-Star potential.
The Warriors were at risk of losing him too, with plenty of speculation regarding Kuminga's future during the offseason, and at times earlier this season when his role remained uncertain. Yet the 21-year-old has now reinvented who Golden State are at present, and what they could be in the future.
Veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson labelled Kuminga the future of the franchise, and while some may question whether he can be a top two player on a deep playoff team, the trajectory suggests it's certainly possible.
Green's influence on that shouldn't be understated, having helped to unlock Kuminga's potential in a new-look frontcourt with Andrew Wiggins. If not for Green, who knows whether Kuminga would even be at the franchise as we speak.