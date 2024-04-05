Garuba's double-double not enough as Warriors eliminated from G League playoffs
A 21-point, 13-rebound double-double from Golden State's two-way contracted big man Usman Garuba hasn't been enough to prevent the Santa Cruz Warriors from G League playoff elimination on Thursday.
Facing the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Warriors were left heartbroken in the final 15 seconds as a Mason Jones three put the Kings in front after Garuba had given Santa Cruz the lead on the previous possession.
The Santa Cruz Warriors' season ended on Thursday after a 112-109 defeat to the Stockton Kings at Adventist Health Arena
After trailing by six heading to half-time, a 37-point third-quarter turned the momentum for the Warriors who would take a three-point lead to the final period. The advantage would extend to five with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth, but the Kings would make the big plays when it mattered to secure a Conference Finals berth.
Garuba -- the former first-round pick who's appeared in just three games for Golden State this season -- had his 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, while also adding three assists and two blocks to his 13 rebounds.
Fellow two-way contracted player Pat Spencer had 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and three assists in 31 minutes off the bench, with Kendric Davis leading the Warriors with a team-high 23 points to go with four rebounds and nine assists.
Brazilian forward Gui Santos -- who's impressed in 20 games with the main squad this season -- had a disappointing outing with just 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting along with five turnovers.
Former top 10 pick Stanley Johnson was the key player for Stockton, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in 44 minutes. Jones had gone 1-of-8 from three-point range prior to his last attempt, but the corner three proved a dagger the Warriors couldn't respond from.
Both teams shot 48% from the field and 34% from three-point range, signifying the tightness of the contest. Stockton would make eight more free-throws, while Santa Cruz's 20 turnovers would ultimately prove costly in the three-point loss.
Stockton will go on to play the winner of the Oklahoma City Blue vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce battle on Friday.