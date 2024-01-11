Giant contract could impact negotiations with key pillar of the Golden State Warriors
Although fans have often been critical of Steve Kerr's coaching so far this season, the 58-year-old still remains a four-time championship winner at the Golden State Warriors.
Kerr was NBA Coach of the Year in 2016 and was named one of the top 15 coaches of all-time in 2021. He's as credentialed a coach as almost anyone in the league, and he's also out of contract at the end of this season.
Erik Spoelstra's massive contract extension could rise the price if the Golden State Warriors wish to re-sign Steve Kerr
Kerr's contract situation has been brewing behind the scenes of a Warrior season with far more pressing on-court issues. Yet the further we go without an extension, the further Kerr's contractual status will become a talking point.
That's particularly the case if Golden State's season continues to slide, offering up the question of whether the franchise should even re-sign Kerr rather than just the issue of how much it will take financially.
Assuming the Warriors do want to retain their most successful coach in franchise history, the price in order to do so may have just risen significantly on the back of a huge extension for Erik Spoelstra.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported earlier in the week that the Miami Heat had re-signed Spoelstra on a record-breaking eight-year, $120 million contract, noting it as "the most committed money in North American coaching history."
Spoelstra's deal comes after a major deal from the Detroit Pistons to lure Monty Williams to the franchise, along with an $80 million extension for legendary San Antonio Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich.
Kerr is the third-longest tenured head coach in the league behind Popovich and Spoelstra, with this latest deal sure to have implications on the Warriors according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.
"Kerr, whose contract expires after this season and who has twice as many coaching title belts as Spoelstra, has an even stronger argument for a massive payday now."- Sam Amick of The Athletic
For now, the biggest priority is for Kerr and the Warriors to get back on track after a disappointing start to the season that threatens to see them miss the Play-In Tournament entirely.