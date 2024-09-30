Glaring issue on training camp roster suggests Warriors aren't built to challenge
Size. It's not everything, but when it comes to the game of basketball, it's a clear advantage. Golden State Warriors fans have often lamented their team's lack of size in recent seasons, and now it's again a notable topic entering training camp.
The Warriors officially announced their 20-man training camp roster on Sunday, with the franchise believing it has what it takes to return to the playoffs after their absence in 2024. However, one look at the roster in comparison to those around the league, and it has you questioning whether Golden State are built to compete against the very best.
The Warriors lack of genuine size is again set to be an issue
Just as they did this time last year, the Warriors will enter training camp with only one of their 20 players standing above 6'9". Last year it was a 6'10" Dario Saric who's since departed to the Denver Nuggets, leaving seven-footer Quinten Post who's on a two-way contract after being drafted with the 52nd overall pick.
Golden State revolutionized basketball with their perimeter shooting during the 2010's, but in more recent times the league has transitioned back to towards an era of big men. The last six NBA MVPs have been won by three players standing at 6'11" or above, with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo also leading their respective teams to championships during the past four seasons.
The Warriors seemingly don't want to roll with the times, rather continuing to back in their unique style of play that's worked so well for them in the past decade. It still proved effective just over two years ago when they won a fourth championship during the period with only Nemanja Bjelica above 6'9". Still, the contrast to other teams around the league is startling.
The reigning champion Boston Celtics will enter training camp with four players above 6'9", all of who are seven-footers. The team they beat in the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks, have five players 6'10" or above on their roster. The other two conference finalists, Minnesota and Indiana, also have four players above 6'9".
Even just looking at the Western Conference specifically -- the Mavericks and Timberwolves are joined by the Thunder, Nuggets, Grizzlies and Suns (no order) as the six teams with the highest projected win totals this season. All six teams have at least four players 6'10" or above, led by Phoenix with six.
Maybe size is overrated, and it's certainly more important to have functional size over simply being tall. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney and Draymond Green all play effectively above their size, yet it doesn't change the fact Golden State are severely under-resourced when it comes to their ability to even have the option of matching the behemoths around the league.
The Warriors may still be good enough to make the playoffs despite this issue, but there will undoubtedly be games lost this season where fans are left wondering why the lack of size hasn't been properly addressed.