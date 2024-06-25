GM's curious response leaves veteran's Warriors future far from guaranteed
The future of Kevon Looney gained a little more clarity on Monday, with the Golden State Warriors choosing to guarantee the veteran center's $8 million contract for next season.
With only $3 million of his deal previously guaranteed, there had been speculation that the Warriors could cut Looney to save salary and the associated luxury tax payments involved.
Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s curious response regarding Kevon Looney suggests the center's future at the Golden State Warriors is far from guaranteed
When asked by The Athletic's Tim Kawakami about the decision to guarantee the remainder of Looney's contract on Monday, Golden State General Manager Mike Dunleavy initially offered a predictable response about Looney's value to the team as a player and a teammate.
Those elements Dunleavy alluded to are why this was absolutely the right decision. However, more curious was the fact he referred to not getting anything in return for Looney had they waived him. Then, later in the response, Dunleavy seemingly conceded that the nine-year veteran could be a part of trade discussions across the coming fortnight.
"As the clock turns into July and free agency, all things are always on the table and available, but for now we feel good about having him back and he's a great component of this organization."- Mike Dunleavy Jr.
While it's previously been reported that Looney could become a trade candidate now that his contract has been guaranteed, it's strange that Dunleavy felt the need to address that when it wasn't even part of Kawakami's question.
He had given a straightforward response to questions on fellow Golden State veterans Chris Paul and Klay Thompson, reiterating that discussions on the pair would stay between the franchise and their management. So, why did he mention Looney in reference to July and free agency, and why did he state "FOR NOW we feel good about having him back?"
Of course, one can only speculate on the reasons behind this. But it's also important to note that these comments come in conjunction with a report from NBA insider Marc Stein that the Warriors could pursue a trade for 9x All-Star Paul George. And guess what? Golden State can't trade for George until July where Looney's salary could be important in matching the 34-year-old's $48.8 million deal.
This is all a case of trying to read between the tea leaves, which is all we can really do when General Manager's are typically coy and smart in what they reveal to the media and public at this time of year. Nonetheless it's something to monitor and suggests that Looney's future at the Warriors is far from guaranteed, even if his contract for next season has been.