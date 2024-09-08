One upcoming conversation will give Warriors fans a much-anticipated answer
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors have plenty of uncertainty after Klay Thompson’s departure. For the first time since 2011, the Splash Brothers will not be on the same roster. The Dubs need someone to step up and have seen flashes from Jonathan Kuminga. Can the 21-year-old blossom into a star? The opportunity is there, but maintaining it may not be easy.
Kuminga is eligible for an extension until Oct. 21. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, he becomes a restricted free agent in 2025. Golden State would have the right to match any offer, but it could further sour an already rocky relationship with the 6’8 forward.
Kuminga reportedly wants a max extension. Four players from his draft class have agreed to one, including eighth-overall pick Franz Wagner. The Dubs are not eager to make him a max player, but fans will get a long-awaited answer from these negotiations.
Fans will soon find out how the Warriors view Jonathan Kuminga
Is Kuminga a future star and Stephen Curry’s heir apparent? Do the Warriors even view him as a long-term building block? There were trade rumors this summer when the Dubs were exploring Lauri Markkanen deals. Back in January, The Athletic reported Kuminga’s trust in coach Kerr was fading (subscription required) amid limited playing time. Things change quickly in the NBA, but going from a 20-minute per game option to max player in one year would be an uncommon rise.
How much are the Warriors willing to pay? Their offer will tell fans where they see Kuminga’s future. If they are offering more than 20 percent of the cap, Golden State clearly views him as one of their best players moving forward. Looking for a deal more in the mid-level range means the 22-year-old is a role player, but nothing more.
The Warriors cannot afford to overpay, especially if they do not see Kuminga as a future star. Look no further than Chicago where the Bulls cannot move on from Zach LaVine because no team is willing to take on his massive contract. Golden State must avoid that situation, especially as Curry enters his twilight.
There are just over six weeks before the extension deadline, so the answer is coming quickly. The franchise will likely let Kuminga become a restricted free agent if he holds firm at his maximum contract demand. It gives the 22-year-old another season to break out and the Dubs more time to decide if he is a future star.
There is no simple answer here. The Golden State Warriors are betting on potential, and Jonathan Kuminga believes he is worth the max. The answer lies somewhere in between, but finding common ground won’t be easy. Much will be learned from the negotiations. It could be the beginning of the end for Kuminga in the Bay Area or the next chapter in his tale with the Warriors. Stay tuned to find out.