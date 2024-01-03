Golden State Warriors: 3 trade destinations for Andrew Wiggins that make sense
As the February 8 trade deadlines draws closer, it's unlikely the Golden State Warriors stand pat with a roster that's procured a disappointing 16-17 record to this point of the season.
Few, if any outside Stephen Curry, would be considered untouchable before the deadline. One of the Warrior veterans, including Chris Paul, Draymond Green and/or Andrew Wiggins could be moved, while even Klay Thompson was referenced by ESPN's Bobby Marks in his trade deadline preview.
Then you have the Golden State young players, namely third-year lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Rookie pair Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis would also hold value based on their impressive production thus far.
Of the players mentioned, Wiggins may be the one becoming more and more likely to be dealt before the deadline. Recently, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami reported the Warriors willingness to trade Wiggins should the opportunity arise.
Andrew Wiggins has emerged as a potential trade candidate - which rival teams are likely to be interested in the Golden State Warriors' forward?
Golden State won't move Wiggins just for the sake of it -- they'll want to accrue a major upgrade that allows them to increase their playoff credentials and anything beyond. In saying that, the franchise will need to find a trade partner who has interest in the Canadian.
Wiggins has $84.7 million remaining on his contract over the next three seasons. That's a moveable deal, although its value to rival teams would be determined on their optimism in getting Wiggins back to his best form. While he should theoretically be in his prime at 28-years-old, Wiggins is playing through a career-worst season that's seen him demoted to the bench over the last 10 games.
Still, his prototypical 3-and-D skillset is a valuable asset across the league. Clearly there'll be teams more in need of a Wiggins-type than others, so who could emerge as a trade partner should Golden State wish to move on from the 2022 All-Star?