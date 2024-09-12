Buddy Hield has joined the perfect system (and why he'll still struggle)
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors acquired Buddy Hield in what turned into a historic six-team sign-and-trade. The deal sent out Klay Thompson and brought Kyle Anderson to the Bay Area. Only 48 players have shot over 40 percent from 3-point range for their entire career. The Dubs traded one and got another back in this deal.
Hield is on his fourth different team in four seasons and was just traded for the fourth time in his career. The 31-year-old wing landed a four-year $37.7 million deal with Golden State in the sign-and-trade. The Dubs see him as part of their future and a potential Klay Thompson replacement. Hield should thrive with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green getting him open, but there should be concern.
Hield’s minutes dropped last season and could dip further if he struggles in the Bay Area. It may be the perfect system for creating open threes, but the 6’4 wing will have issues because Golden State is loaded with talent.
The Warrior's depth will force Buddy Hield to struggle
Golden State is searching for a second scorer with Klay Thompson in Dallas, but Hield will not fill that role. He did averaged over 20 points per game in 2019, and head coach Steve Kerr will play to his strengths. Expect plenty of threes and buckets from Buddy, but there will be issues.
Fans know what Hield is at this point. He struggles mightily on the defensive end and his playmaking is inconsistent.
The 6’4 guard is joining a team with an undersized backcourt and questions about their perimeter defense. Playing Hield next to Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski could be disastrous. With Steve Kerr and the Dubs committed to giving those two significant minutes, Hield likely draws the short straw.
Does Buddy even get 25 minutes per game this season? Kerr must find playing time for Curry, Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II in the backcourt. Things are no easier on the wing with Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and Moses Moody gunning for playing time. Hield’s shooting will get him on the floor, but being behind several scorers in the pecking order could force coach Kerr to give minutes to a more defensive-minded wing option.
The system is perfect. No franchise is better at generating open 3-point shots, but Buddy Hield will struggle in the Bay Area. Golden State has too many quality rotation pieces right now, which is why a consolidation trade for a star is so appealing to the franchise. The Dubs are just waiting for the right player to become available.
Golden State Warriors fans should not expect too much from Buddy Hield in his first season. He will make shots, but his lack of defense and playmaking could cause some struggles. Do not be surprised to see him playing limited minutes and trying to find ways to get on the floor. Hield is just not the perfect roster fit for a team needing perimeter defense, and it could be his downfall in Golden State.