Golden State Warriors have strong chance to reinforce Draymond Green's bold declaration
Are the Golden State Warriors back? That's the question on everyone's lips as the franchise drills into significant momentum over recent weeks.
After a season largely filled with disappointment and a myriad of issues, the Warriors have won 10 of their past 12 games, including back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets following the All-Star break.
Golden State are fourth in offense, second in defense, second in net rating and have the equal-best record in the league over the last 12 games. They may be firing right now, but has the damage already been done from earlier in the season?
Draymond Green believes the Golden State Warriors are legitimate title contenders despite remaining 10th in the Western Conference
While the Warriors are still battling to simply make the playoffs, veteran forward Draymond Green has taken to his podcast to make the bold declaration that the team are legitimate title contenders.
"I 100% believe that we are legit title contenders this season. I don't see any team out there that we couldn't beat. Obviously the cards got to fall in place, obviously a lot of things got to go your way...but I don't see any team in the NBA that we can't beat."- Draymond Green
Golden State may be flying back towards the playoff picture, but the pessimists will still believe there's a fair way to go. The Warriors remain 10th in the Western Conference and face an uphill challenge to finish in the top six to secure a guaranteed postseason spot.
Furthermore, the doubters will take aim at who the franchise have actually beaten during this stretch. They haven't beaten any team in the top four of either conference, and half of their wins have come against those ranked 11th or below in the respective conferences.
Golden State will get the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong when they host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The Nuggets have won all three previous meetings between the teams this season, including a horror Warrior meltdown that culminated with a Nikola Jokic buzzer-beater on January 4.
The reigning champions are riding a six-game winning-streak over Golden State across the last two seasons. Are the Warriors really back and more than just a pesky playoff contender? We'll be sure to know more by the end of Sunday's game...