5 Chris Paul trades the Warriors must explore to return to title contention
By Tyler Watts
2. Golden State adds big man
The Cavaliers will be a much-talked-about franchise this summer. Donovan Mitchell is extension-eligible and declining a new contract puts Mitchell on the trade block. Cleveland cannot allow him to reach free agency. Bringing him back could mean trading Darius Garland and one of their two non-shooting big men. The Cavs will be active and may trade two All-Stars.
Cleveland figures to keep Evan Mobley because he is younger with more years of team control. Allen is an All-Star and a versatile big man. He would certainly help Golden State’s defense, but the Cavs do not want Paul. Finding a third team is key.
Allen replacing Kevon Looney makes Golden State more dangerous. His ability to screen and pass fits in the Bay Area. Allen’s rim protection and success in switches would allow head coach Steve Kerr to get creative. The Warriors would have to worry about their spacing, but Allen’s pluses outweigh that negative.
The Cavs get Kyle Kuzma to space the floor and score from the wing. Washington picks up Chris Paul and a first-round draft pick in a deal where all three sides get things they want. The Wizards may try to flip CP3, and the veteran’s expiring contract should help.
The Golden State Warriors may shoot for a blockbuster move over acquiring Allen, and there is a prime star available.