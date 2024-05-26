5 Chris Paul trades the Warriors must explore to return to title contention
By Tyler Watts
1. Warriors find All-Star in Utah
The Dubs dynasty took off when an elite floor spacing four joined their established core. They were unstoppable with Kevin Durant and made the NBA Finals every year. KD is an all-time great. Nobody is matching him, but does Golden State try to replicate their blueprint?
Lauri Markkanen averaged 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists over 121 games with the Jazz. He has shot 49.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent on his threes. The seven-footer is just entering his prime and is a star. Do the Dubs pay a massive price to acquire him? This deal could do it.
Markkanen has just one year left on his contract. If the two sides cannot work out a new deal, he could become available. Danny Ainge and the Jazz will ask for a monster return. Golden State would need a long-term commitment from Markkanen to make this offer. It gives them a prime All-Star and sets Utah up with three first-rounders to continue their rebuild.
Will the Golden State Warriors guarantee Chris Paul’s contract and trade him this summer? It is a quick path to improving their roster. Do the Dubs believe they can still build a title contender around their core? Who do they add? There will be plenty of chatter, but stay tuned to see what the front office can pull off.