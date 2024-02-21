5 Contracts Golden State Warriors must shed during the offseason
These Warriors may be looking for a new home this summer.
By Tyler Watts
3. Klay Thompson
Thompson becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It is impossible to imagine the Warriors splitting up the Splash Brothers and letting go of a crucial piece of their dynasty. Thompson helped the franchise win four championships, but he is no longer a star.
The Dubs offered him an extension, but can the two sides come to terms? Klay will have to take a pay cut. He wants to stay in the Bay Area. It is all about finding the right number.
Golden State offered $24 million per season, and Thompson turned it down. It will be extremely difficult for the franchise to dip below the first tax apron and keep Klay. The downturn in his play and production could make this the beginning of the end for the Splash Brother on the Warriors.
If the Dubs stick to their financial goals, they will have to dump more than Klay Thompson. Breaking up a dynasty is never easy. He is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history and a future Hall of Famer. Cutting ties with a franchise icon will be hard, but it is the right move if the Warriors are going to be title contenders again with Stephen Curry on their roster.