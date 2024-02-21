5 Contracts Golden State Warriors must shed during the offseason
These Warriors may be looking for a new home this summer.
By Tyler Watts
2. Andrew Wiggins
Wiggins has been arguably the most disappointing player in the NBA this season. He was an All-Star in 2022 and the second-best player on a championship team. The 6’7 wing played just 37 games last season but still produced when on the floor. This season, his play has taken a significant downturn. He has the tenth-worst value over replacement player (VORP) and his numbers are down in every category.
Wiggins is only 28 years old and should be in the middle of his prime. He has been inconsistent throughout his NBA career. Can the Dubs expect a bounce back? Wiggins played better in the final six games before the All-Star break, but was it a hot streak or a preview of what will be a strong finish to the season? The Warriors hope it is the latter.
Andrew Wiggins is in the first season of a four-year $109 million contract. He has a player option in 2026, but will opt-in for $30.1 million if his play does not improve. The Warriors cannot be a title contender playing one of the ten-worst players in an advanced metric significant minutes.
Can the Golden State Warriors find a trade partner? Several teams showed interest, but no deal was completed before the deadline. The franchise will try again in the offseason and needs to find a way to make something happen.