Golden State Warriors to count the cost of potentially season-altering loss
An ankle injury to Stephen Curry has compounded a devastating loss for the Golden State Warriors in Thursday night's meeting with the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center.
The two-time MVP hobbled off the floor after rolling his ankle on a drive with less than four minutes left in the fourth-quarter. Curry's absence, and that of Draymond Green who fouled out with a minute to play, would prove costly as DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls to victory in a seesawing contest on the second night of a back-to-back for both teams.
The Golden State Warriors are set to count the cost beyond a 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on Thursday night
Golden State continued their momentum from Wednesday's blowout victory over the Milwaukee Bucks by building a 31-18 lead in the opening period. Yet a DeRozan four-point play late in the quarter would help signify a Chicago comeback that continued across the remainder of the first-half.
The Bulls would take a 63-59 lead at the main interval, before maintaining their control of the game that saw them take a 10-point advantage to the final period. But thanks to some more huge plays from Warrior youngsters Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis, the hosts retook the lead in what turned into a back-and-forth battle over the final few minutes.
Curry's night would end early after just 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting, while Green fouled out on a moving screen after earning his first triple-double in over two years. A Klay Thompson three gave Golden State back the lead with 40 seconds left, only for DeRozan to retake the lead for Chicago with his third and-1 basket on Jonathan Kuminga.
Brandin Podziemski had a gilt-edged opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds, yet missed the bunny at the rim which all but ended the Warriors' chances of victory.
The Bulls had entered the game ranked 22nd in three-pointers attempted and 23rd in three-point percentage, while the Warriors ranked third and eighth in the respective categories. Despite those numbers, Chicago would make five more threes in the game thanks to shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc compared to Golden State's 26.2%.
While that may have been the difference, the story will undoubtedly be Curry with the franchise now sweating on the fitness of their superstar. Head coach Steve Kerr had no update on the 34-year-old in the post-game, but suffice to say there's fears that Curry could miss time with just 20 games remaining in the regular season.
Thompson would lead the Warriors on the night with five triples and 25 points off the bench. Kuminga had 19 points and 10 rebounds but will regret his handling of DeRozan down the stretch, while Green had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in just under 33 minutes.
The Golden State bench outscored Chicago 58-20, with Chris Paul adding 15 points, four rebounds and five assists. Moody finished with 10 points and nine rebounds in less than 23 minutes, while Jackson-Davis had eight points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Warriors next two games will come against the San Antonio Spurs starting at Chase Center on Saturday night.