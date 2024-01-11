Golden State Warriors curiously linked to trade for rival guard
The NBA trade deadline is soon approaching, and with the disappointing start to the season for the Golden State Warriors, expect them to be loud this time around.
Sitting two games under .500, it's no secret that the Warriors need to make some moves and fast. After hearing rumbles around guys like Pascal Siakam, Zach Lavine, and Lauri Markkanen, a new possible trade target for the Warriors has emerged.
According to The Athletics' Anthony Slater, Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is a trade target to watch for the Golden State Warriors
Speaking on the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast, Anthony Slater put Dejounte Murray's name on the agenda as a player to monitor for Golden State. Murray, who originally started his career in San Antonio, has spent the last two seasons playing alongside Trae Young in Atlanta. In 2022, after Murray made the All-Star game as an injury replacement, the San Antonio Spurs decided to trade the young guard at the peak of his value. In return, three first-round picks and an additional first-round pick swap.
Now, after just two seasons in Atlanta, it is rumored that the Hawks are open to listening to trade offers for the 27-year-old guard. The experiment hasn't gone according to plan for the Hawks who are currently sitting at 14-21. They have tried a plethora of rosters surrounding Trae Young, and it seems they may be likely to tinker even more at this deadline. The issue isn't offensively, but a defensive backcourt of Young and Murray has not panned out.
Murray is currently averaging 20.9 points, 5 assists and 4.6 rebounds, along with 1.4 steals while shooting 38% from the three-point line. In just his second year in the NBA, Murray was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. However, since that point, we have seen a decrease in his production on that side of the ball.
Golden State would have to add Chris Paul in this trade for the money to match, along with other assets. Assuming those assets would include first-round picks and a young talent. The question is, would Dejounte Murray help bolster this Warriors' starting lineup that has been one of the worst in the league so far?
The idea of Murray on the Warriors is an intriguing one, assuming Jonathan Kuminga is not part of the deal. Murray can add a second scoring option to Stephen Curry, and if Murray locks in defensively again, it could be a massive addition for the Dubs. Murray also has a huge four-year, $120 million extension kicking in next year that could impact the Warriors' decision.